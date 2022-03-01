February 2022 comes in 12th coldest since 1887

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — February 2022 came in the 12th coldest in Corpus Christi since records began back in 1887. The average monthly temperature of 54.2 came in well below the average monthly temperature of 60.5 degrees.

High temperatures came in below average on 18 days while only 8 days were above average and 2 average.

We had drastic temperature changes as Arctic cold fronts moved through on the 2nd, 17th and 23rd. After reaching a record high of 91 degrees on the 22nd, we bottomed out at 34 on the morning of the 24th. Cold air lingered as northerly winds through the last weekend of the month.

Low temperatures at the Corpus Christi Airport dropped to freezing or below 6 times in February with the coldest low of 26 degrees on the morning of the 5th.

We were colder than February 2021 which came in 17th coldest.

