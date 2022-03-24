Drought conditions worsen as dry weather continues

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We got some decent rainfall last fall in September and October but since then we've seen lower amounts with below average rainfall for November, December, February and now March.

As a result, the drought continues to worsen in the Coastal Bend. Today's Drought Monitor showed moderate drought conditions at the coast to extreme drought conditions in Brush Country. We're not alone as 88% of Texas is in drought conditions.

KZTV 10

Our lake levels continue to drop and today's combined level of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir was at 49.5%. Last year on this date it was down to 37.2%. Stage 1 water rationing in Corpus Christi goes into effect when the combined level drops to 40%.

KZTV 10

On average, our driest months are from November through April with moisture more plentiful usually in May and June then again in September and October as hurricane season peaks.

KZTV 10

As of now we are in a dry weather pattern and our next chance of rain for Tuesday night to Wednesday is low with projections of less than two tenths of an inch of rain total.

NOAA-Climate Prediction Center

Looking ahead to the month of April, the probability of rain is coming in with a 40-50% chance of below normal rainfall. Longer range precipitation predictions by the Climate Prediction Center keep us in a better chance of drier than normal conditions through June.

