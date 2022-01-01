December 2021 is the warmest on record in Corpus Christi since 1887

KZTV 10

December 2021 came in as the warmest in Corpus Christi since records began in 1887. The average temperature for the entire month came in at 69.0 degrees, beating the old record of 68.5 degrees in 1889 which was just ahead of the very warm year in 1933.

We have only had four days that came in cooler than normal, on the 7th, 12th, 20th and 21st.

After tying the record high with 89 degrees on the 10th which was the warmest for the month, the heat ramped up again for the last week of the month and we set three daily record highs, on the 26th, 28th and 31st.

We are currently in a La Nina weather pattern which often keeps the south in a warm, dry weather pattern. Except for brief shots of cold air, the first half of January looks warm as this pattern continues.

