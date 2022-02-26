Cold weather continues as we close in on the end February

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's been no shortage of cold air this season as cold fronts kept moving through the Coastal Bend, giving us drastic temperature changes.

Since October, we've had 20 cold fronts move through, 6 which sent Arctic air into the region producing a big drop in temperature.

The first Arctic front was a shock to the system as the high temperature went from a record breaking 92 degrees on January 1st then plunged to 25 by the morning of January 3rd. The overall average temperature this January came in 2 degree below normal.

The trend continues this February and we are currently 6 degrees below normal with an average monthly temperature through the 25th at 55 degrees. This puts February 2022 (so far) at the 15th coldest since 1887.

The coldest we've been this February at the Corpus Christi Airport was 26 degrees on the morning of the 5th. Fortunately, we didn't have the bitterly cold air as we did in February 2021 when temperatures dropped into the teens.

Looking back at February 2021, it was also a cold month coming in with an average temperature of 55.5 degrees which tied with February 1912 for the 17th coldest since 1887.

Get the latest forecast at kztv10.com/weather. Get a live look at our radar at kristv.com/radar.