CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have beautiful beaches here in the Coastal Bend, giving beachgoers time to relax and enjoy the South Texas shoreline. Before heading out to the beach, check for current beach conditions to ensure you have a safe and fun experience.

The Beach Flag Warning System is used to advise beachgoers of the current water conditions and any applicable environmental warnings. The color-coded flags are set up to let you know what the water conditions are like.

GREEN FLAG: Indicates conditions are calm and swim with care.

YELLOW FLAG: Indicates calm to moderate conditions to remind swimmers to stay alert. Yellow flag does not assure safe water.

RED FLAG: Indicates conditions are determined to be dangerous due to the presence of strong wind, strong current, or large surf. Adult swimmers should stay in water no more than waist deep and non-swimmers and children should be kept along the surf line.

PURPLE FLAG: Indicates a potential presence of venomous marine life such as jellyfish, man-o-war, stingrays, or others.

ORANGE FLAG: Indicates environmental hazard for air and/or water quality. Bacteria count can be high after extreme rain events, high tides, Red Tide may be present, air/water quality may be poor.

