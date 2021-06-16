Seasonal heat to end the week, watching the Gulf

The area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche still has a high chance of developing late this week as it slowly heads north through the Gulf. As of now it looks like it will be fairly weak as it makes landfall in Louisiana early Saturday. We'll continue to monitor it and have updates.

The Coastal Bend is not expected to be impacted directly but could see increased swells, high rip current risk and minor beach flooding by Friday into Saturday. Those heading to the beach will want to check the beach warning flags before getting into the water.

Our typical June heat and humidity will continue through Friday. If the tropical system stays to our east as expected, we'll be on the dry and hot side of the circulation this weekend and temperatures will go up a few degrees with abundant sunshine. Winds will shift from the northwest early Saturday then back to the south and increase Sunday which will pump up the humidity.

It looks windy and very humid Monday with south winds at 20-25 mph. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s with heat indices up to 112 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

Atmospheric moisture increases next Tuesday and Wednesday as upper level disturbances pass through south Texas. This will give us an opportunity for thunderstorms both days.