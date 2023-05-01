Seasonably warm start to May

With the start of May, we can expect warming temperatures through the month with an average high of 85 at the start to 90 degrees at the end of the month. May tends to be one of our rainiest months with an average monthly total of 3.38 inches. We will gain 33 minutes of daylight this month.

The weather will be fairly quiet this week with slight shower chances returning Thursday and Friday.

We'll have more clouds around as southeast winds increase low level moisture, keeping the humidity high through the week.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s through Thursday, rising into the upper 80s by Friday with southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

There is a chance of isolated showers and t-storms Thursday and Friday as upper level disturbances move through with increased atmospheric moisture. Nothing looks very organized at this time so rain is expected to be isolated.

This weekend looks partly cloudy, very warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s inland and lower 80s at the coast.