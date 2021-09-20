Scattered t-storms Tuesday night ahead of a cold front

Just in time for the official start of fall, a cold front will bring us some relief from the hot, humid weather with mild nights and warm days later this week.

Tuesday will continue to be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s inland and lower 90s at the coast. Afternoon heat indices will reach 105-110 as southeast winds up to 16 mph pump in the humidity off the water.

A line of showers and t-storms is forecast to develop ahead of a cold front Tuesday evening, making it into our northern counties as early as 7 pm and gradually moving south through late-evening. A few of the t-storms could be strong with heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

After midnight, the rain will push to the south as drier air moves in behind the cold front with breezy northerly winds.

Wednesday will start off with clouds which will quickly clear out as north-northeast winds increase to 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s with much lower humidity.

Clear skies, dry air and diminishing north winds will lead to a cooler night and by early Thursday low temperatures will drop into the upper 50s in our far inland counties to the low 60s in Corpus Christi and upper 60s to 70 at the coast.

The rest of the week looks sunny with warm days in the 80s and nights in the low to mid 60s and light northeast winds. Temperatures will gradually climb back to near 90 for the weekend as humidity creeps up a bit.