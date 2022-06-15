Saharan dust through Thursday

The Saharan dust is forecast to stay over south Texas into Thursday before departing Friday, leaving us with brighter skies for the weekend.

The air quality will be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range through Thursday before improving Friday. If you are sensitive to air pollution or have asthma, you may want to limit time outdoors through Thursday

There isn’t much of a change in our weather pattern as it looks dry this week with temperatures going up a few degrees as we head toward the weekend as the ridge of high pressure aloft strengthens once again.

Nights will be warm and muggy with lows in the low 80s at the coast to the mid 70s inland. Days will continue to be partly cloudy and hot with highs in the upper 90s inland, low to mid 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s at the beaches.

It won't be as windy the next few days as southeast winds stay under 20 mph from Thursday with heat indices reaching 104 to 109 each day through the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure located inland over eastern Nicaragua which is accompanied by a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms. Additional development is unlikely during the next day or so while the low remains inland. The system is forecast to move slowly northwestward and could emerge over the Gulf of Honduras where some development is possible on Friday. Some development is also possible over the southern Bay of Campeche by early next week.