A thin layer of Saharan dust will give us hazy skies through Thursday then depart Friday, with brighter skies for the weekend. The air quality is forecast to be in the moderate category through Friday then in the good category Saturday. Those who are very sensitive to air pollution may want to limit time outdoors through Friday.

The area of high pressure aloft will continue to keep us in hot, dry weather through the weekend. As it shifts to the west early next week, a weak surface frontal boundary is forecast to move into south Texas and moisture will increase, giving us a chance of showers. Unfortunately, rain amounts at this time look low with hit and miss showers from Monday night through early Wednesday.

For now, we will continue to deal with heat and humidity with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s to 103 degrees inland to the mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s to 90 at the beaches with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon winds will reach12-18 mph from the southeast.

The humidity combined with temperature will bring afternoon heat indices up to 102-108 through the weekend.

