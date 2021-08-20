Rough surf from Hurricane Grace

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane Grace is forecast to make landfall in mainland Mexico Friday night as a category 2 storm.

The swells generated by the storm are arriving and rough seas are expected in the middle Texas coastal waters creating potentially life-threatening conditions with rough waves and dangerous rip currents along gulf facing beaches through Saturday.

There is a Small Craft Advisory through Saturday evening. Those heading to the beach are advised to stay out of the water or stay very shallow. Also, minor coastal flooding is also possible early Saturday morning with high tide at 5:30 a.m.

Temperatures will stay typically hot through the middle of next week with days in the mid to upper 90s and nights in the upper 70s. The onshore flow will keep pumping in the humidity from the Gulf and heat indices will reach 105-112 each day. And except for a stray shower, the forecast continues to be dry as high pressure aloft dominates.

Tropical moisture is forecast to increase along the coast for the middle of next week which will bring the chance of showers back into the forecast.