Rising humidity with thundershower chances this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf moisture will begin to push into the area this weekend as a series of weak upper-level disturbances move in from the west. This will give us unsettled weather this weekend which will continue into next week.

Saturday looks like the better day to see some scattered showers and thundershowers in the area with less coverage on Sunday. Some of the rainfall could be locally heavy. The best chance comes in the afternoon inland then spreading closer to the coast overnight on Saturday.

The caveat for all this will be the wind. Strong southeasterly winds will make the activity scattered in nature so rainfall amounts will vary widely over the next several days.

Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid-80s this weekend which is a bit below average for mid-May but early next week looks warmer, reaching the upper 80s to near 90. It will be humid which will keep nights in the low to mid-70s for lows.

It looks drier Monday but another upper-level disturbance will move closer to South Texas Tuesday and Wednesday and scattered showers and thundershowers will increase in the region once again for the middle of next week.

One of our medium-range forecast models is picking up on a possible weak tropical wave moving into the Gulf late next week, increasing tropical moisture which could lead to heavy rain. It's too early to determine where and when but it's something we'll keep an eye on.

