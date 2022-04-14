Rising humidity with above average temperatures

The cold front which went through early Thursday has stalled over south Texas and will move back to the north as a warm front early Friday. Southeast winds will usher in humid, warm air with above average temperatures and windy afternoons through the weekend as high pressure aloft builds over south Texas.

We'll have a cloudy start to the day Friday with a possible stray shower, mainly north of Corpus Christi as the warm front moves through in the morning. Temperatures will start off in the upper 60s then reach the mid 80s in Corpus Christi, upper 80s inland to upper 70s at the beaches.

There is a moderate rip current risk Friday with 3-4 ft surf and southeast winds at 10-15 mph at the beaches with afternoon sunshine. Low tide is at 9:24 AM with high tide at 2:46 PM at Bob Hall Pier. Water temperature at Port Aransas Channel is at 72 degrees.

Easter weekend will feel more like summer as inland areas reach into the mid 90s with upper 80s in Corpus Christi and upper 70s to 80 at the beaches. We'll have morning clouds then afternoon sunshine with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

The dry weather pattern continues into next week with only stray shower chances and warm, humid and windy days.