Rising humidity and windy days ahead

The weather will start to change Friday as winds shift to the southeast and humidity begins to rise. Temperatures will also rise this weekend, reaching 90 for Mother's Day with gusty south-southeast winds. We'll stay very warm through next Tuesday before our next cold front brings a change of rain and cools temperatures a bit by the middle of next week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild with lows in the lower 60s inland to near 70 at the coast with light east winds.

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm with highs in the mid-80s and southeast winds at 10-22 mph.

Weekend: Partly sunny, very warm, humid and windy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and nights in the low to mid-70s. Southeast winds of 15-25 mph will gust to 30 mph at times.

Next Week: Mostly cloudy, very humid and windy Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday night and early Wednesday as a cold front moves through, dropping our high temperatures to near 80 Wednesday and Thursday.