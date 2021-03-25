Rising humidity and warm, windy days

It will be cooler tonight with lows in the upper 50s in Corpus Christi but low 50s inland and lower 60s coast. Patchy fog is possible by morning.

Friday will be warm and breezy, reaching the low 80s as winds shift to the southeast and humidity comes back up for the weekend.

The weekend will start warm with highs in the mid 80s Saturday under partly sunny skies and morning fog. Southeast winds will increase to 15-25 mph.

A cold front will move through early Sunday with a slight chance of showers then we'll see partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 Sunday with northeast winds at 15-25 mph.

After a mild day Monday, in the upper 70s, temperatures will climb into the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with gusty southeast winds.

Another cold front pushes through early Thursday and will bring a few showers early in the day with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 70s for highs.