Rising humidity and very warm temperatures

It will definitely feel like May as the humidity and temperature climb as we head toward the weekend.

Wednesday night will be muggy with low temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s inland to the low to mid 70s at the coast with cloudy skies and southeast winds under 12 mph.

High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s inland to the lower 80s at the coast Thursday with southeast winds up to 16 mph in the afternoon and partial afternoon sunshine.

Friday will be warmer and very humid with high temperatures into the lower 90s inland to low 80s at the coast. Heat indices will reach the upper 90s in Corpus Christi and up to 105 inland Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks partly cloudy, very warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s inland and lower 80s at the coast and southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

It will be very humid this weekend with dew points in the mid 70s. Heat indices (feels like temperatures) will reach the upper 90s to near 100 in Corpus Christi and 100-105 degrees inland during the afternoons this weekend.

There is a chance of stray showers each day through early next week as weak upper level disturbances move through with increased atmospheric moisture. Nothing looks very organized and at this time, little to no rain is expected.

