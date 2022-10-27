Rising humidity and more clouds ahead of Friday's front

Winds are shifting to the southeast which will increase humidity and clouds for Thursday with a milder start to the day. Isolated t-showers are possible Thursday night ahead of the next front.

The cold front will move through midday Friday with scattered showers and isolated t-storms possible from late Thursday through early Friday then drying out in the afternoon. Cooler, dry weather will give us a nice start to Halloween weekend.

FORECAST:

Wednesday Night: Clear with lows in the low to mid 50s inland, near 60 in Corpus Christi to upper 60s to 70 on the island.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and southeast winds at 8-18 mph. There is an isolated t-shower chance.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers and t-storms with lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Scattered showers and t-storms early in the day with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Winds will shift to the north in the afternoon, ushering in cooler air for Friday night and the weekend.

Weekend: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the 70s and breezy north winds up to 20 mph. It looks chilly Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s inland to lower 60s coast. Sunday will be slightly warmer, reaching the lower 80s with north winds shifting to the east up to 13 mph.

Halloween: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s and southeast winds at 8-15 mph. The evening looks great for trick-or-treaters with temperatures falling from the mid 70s to the upper 60s.