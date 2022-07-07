It's July and we expect it to be hot but a break would be nice. We're at 43 consecutive days with high temperatures at 90 or higher in Corpus Christi and our rainfall deficit keeps climbing.

We need some widespread rain to help alleviate our moderate to extremew drought across the Coastal Bend. Our official rain for the year in Corpus Christi is only at 7 inches and almost 8 inches below average for the year. Unfortunately, there is no rain in the forecast through early next week, although there will be a chance by mid-week.

The dome of high pressure aloft which has been centered over the southeastern states is forecast to shift to the west and over Texas this weekend then slowly drift farther west next week. This will keep us dry and hotter this weekend before temperatures come down a bit next week.

High temperatures the next few days will reach 100-104 inland, the upper 90s in Corpus Christi to near 90 at the beaches. The humidity will produce heat indices of 107-113 degrees each day. We'll need to slow down, stay hydrated and stay in the A/C as much as possible to avoid heat illnesses.

The high pressure dome shifting west next week will allow tropical moisture to approach the Texas coast as upper level disturbances move in from the Gulf next Wednesday and Thursday. This will give us a chance of showers and t-storms and bring temperatures down a few degrees if it happens.

A plume of Saharan dust is forecast to move into the Gulf by late next week possibly bringing hazy skies. Also, the tropics are quiet with no development expected in the next 5 days.

