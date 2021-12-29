Record warmth to end December and start 2022

The warmth continues and we have another record high in the record books for today. Corpus Christi reached 85 Tuesday, breaking the old record of 84 i n 1970. We also broke the record high this past Sunday as we reached 84.

We're likely to break more records through Saturday before much cooler air arrives.

New Year's night we'll see an abrupt change as a strong cold front moves through with strong northerly wind gusts and falling temperatures. Unfortunately, there won't rain with the front here in south Texas.

The next few nights will be mild with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s with south winds at 8-15 mph. Areas of fog will develop inland where winds will be lighter.

Days will be breezy and warm this week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland and upper 70s coast. Friday looks windy as south winds increase to near 20 mph.

The first day of the year looks windy and very warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s coast.

Colder air moves in Saturday night as winds shift to the north and increase to 25-35 mph. Strong wind gusts up to 48 mph are expected late Saturday night through early Sunday morning.

Expect a chilly, windy and mostly sunny day Sunday with temperatures in the 50s and northerly winds at 20-25 mph early then decreasing through the day.

Monday morning will start off cold with lows in the mid 30s well inland to the upper 30s in Corpus Christi and mid 40s coast. After a cool day Monday, temperatures will start warming again next week.