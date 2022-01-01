Record heat Saturday before the Arctic cold front moves through

December 2021 is the warmest December in Corpus Christi since records began in 1887. The average monthly temperatures reached 68.5 degrees, above 68.4 degrees back in 1889.

2022 will start off with more heat and a record high is likely. Saturday morning will start off with breezy southerly winds, shifting to the northwest and dying down through the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will reach 90 inland Saturday to the lower 80s at the coast.

An abrubt change will move in with an Arctic cold front which will move throughSaturday night. Howling northerly winds will usher in much colder air by Sunday morning with temperatures falling more than 40 degrees from Saturday afternoon through mid- morning Sunday.

The Arctic cold front arrives close to midnight Saturday night with shifting winds to the north increasing to 25-30 mph. Strong wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected late Saturday night through early Sunday morning along the coast. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s by Sunday morning. No rain is expected with the front.

Expect a chilly, windy and mostly sunny day Sunday with temperatures only reaching into the mid 50s and northerly winds at 20-25 mph early then decreasing through the day.

Monday morning will start off cold with lows touching freezing in our n inland areas and in the low to mid in Corpus Christi and mid 40s coast. After a cool day Monday, temperatures will start warming again next week before the next cold front arrives Thursday. Another big drop in temperature will occur for next Thursday and Friday as another batch of Arctic air moves in to end the week.