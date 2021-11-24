Rain for Thanksgiving, then much cooler

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A big change in our weather will occur on Thanksgiving as a cold front moves through by early afternoon. Rain, wind and much cooler air will all accompany the front.

Showers will increase Wednesday night ahead of the front with the best chance of rain through early Thursday along the coast and coastal plain. Showers and t-storms will become more widespread Thursday morning through afternoon with pockets of heavy rain expected. The first half of the day will be mild with temperatures in the lower 70s but will fall in the afternoon, down into the 50s by evening as north winds howl.

The cold front will move through early afternoon Thursday, shifting winds to the north and ushering cool air as rain gradually ends during the evening. Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible along the coast with lower amounts inland before rain ends. Some inland areas could only see a quarter to half inch of rainfall.

Shoppers will need the coats or sweaters Friday as it will be breezy, cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 50s much of the afternoon. Friday will start off

Saturday will still be rather cool with highs in the low to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies with light northerly winds. Scattered showers will develop Saturday night through early Sunday as an upper level wave moves through.

Showers are possible Sunday morning but the afternoon looks mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.