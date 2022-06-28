We are finally getting some rain chances the next few days as tropical moisture increases. A weak cold front will move south and stall Monday night and a tropical wave south of Louisiana will slowly move to the southwest, bringing tropical moisture to the coast by mid-week with very slow development possible.

Monday evening, scattered showers and t-storms will move through parts of the Coastal Bend with the best chance in our inland areas until midnight before dissipating.

Tuesday will start off dry and muggy but with daytime heating and the weak stationary front in south Texas, a few t-storms will be possible in the afternoon through evening. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s inland, lower 90s in Corpus Christi and mid 80s at the beaches with northeast to east winds up to 20 mph.

It looks mainly dry Tuesday night but as tropical moisture increases Wednesday, rain chances will increase along the coast with scattered showers and t-storms, some which could produce heavy rainfall. At this time, the best chance of rain will move in from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, shifting north through the day Thursday.

It won't be as hot Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and northeast winds at 12-22 mph Wednesday, shifting to the southeast Thursday afternoon.

Highest rainfall amounts through Friday are expected to come in along the coast north of Corpus Christi where 2-3 inches of rain is possible. Rainfall amounts are expected to be less to the south with up to an inch at the coast and up to a half inch farther inland toward Brush Country.

The tropical moisture is forecast to move out by the weekend, leaving us with a hot, humid but dry holiday weekend.