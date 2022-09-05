Rain chance Tuesday then drier weather through the week

Many areas got a good soaking this holiday weekend with isolated rainfall amounts up to 5 inches and pockets of 1-3 inches across south Texas. The upper level trough of low pressure which has been hanging over east Texas will gradually move eastward tomorrow and drier air on the backside of the system will move in for the rest of the week.

The rain isn't over yet though. As tropical moisture hangs over south Texas through Tuesday, some areas will see more showers with isolated amounts up to inch of rain. The better chance will be along the coast and in our southern counties Tuesday as the moisture shifts to the south.

We'll dry out starting Wednesday with only isolated showers as the drier air moves in. As sunshine increases this week, so will the temperatures and we'll be back to the hot, humid weather.

High temperatures Tuesday will stay in the mid to upper 80s with light winds from the east-southeast up to 12 mph. Wednesday we'll reach near 90 and into the lower 90s for Thursday and Friday as sunshine increases. Winds will continue to be light this week, staying under 12 mph from the east-southeast.

As of now, the weekend looks dry with seasonably hot weather, reaching the low to mid 90s.