Rain chance returns this weekend

Gulf moisture will return as winds shift to the southeast and increase as we head into the weekend. At the same time, upper level disturbances will move across south Texas causing our atmosphere to become more unstable, giving us another chance of rain. Showers and t-storms will become more numerous Saturday into Sunday with locally heavy rainfall.

It looks like the bulk of the rain Saturday will fall away from the coast and into Brush country before shifting closer to the coast Saturday night and Sunday morning with showers decreasing Sunday afternoon and evening. Overall rainfall amounts of a half inch to an inch are expected with locally higher amounts possible.

Temperatures will stay below average this weekend, reaching into the low to mid 80s during the day with muggy nights in the lower 70s. We'll warm into the upper 80s early next week.

Forecast models show another upper level low moving across south-central Texas next Tuesday through Wednesday which will give us another opportunity for rain. There is a chance of t-showers next Tuesday through Thursday.

