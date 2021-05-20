Rain chances increasing this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was nice to see sunshine again Thursday after the soaking rains and flooding. All that rain pushed the May rainfall total at the Corpus Christi Airport up to 9.97 inches, which makes May 2021 the third wettest since 1888 so far.

The upper-level low moved off the coast but will drift back to the east and meander around South Texas this weekend, giving us the chance for more rain.

It is not expected to be widespread or heavy although there could be some heavy downpours in thunderstorms.

There is an isolated t-shower chance Friday but most areas will stay dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-80s. East-southeast winds will stay under 20 mph.

After a few morning coastal showers on Saturday, most of the day looks dry with only an isolated t-shower chance. Highs will reach into the mid-80s.

Atmospheric moisture increases and will lead to a better chance of rain from Saturday night through Sunday with scattered showers and t-storms with locally heavy rain. Overall rainfall amounts are forecast to be anywhere from a quarter-inch to an inch with highest totals in our northern counties.

The upper low will lift out of the area and high pressure aloft will build into south Texas for the middle of next week and dry us out. It will also be more seasonal, with hot, humid weather as high temperatures reach near 90 next Wednesday and Thursday.