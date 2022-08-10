Rain chance increasing the next few days

We will get a little relief from the heat along with a better chance of rain late this week and weekend.

From Thursday through early Sunday, upper level disturbances will move in around the ridge of high pressure aloft which will stay anchored over the Rockies. These disturbances along with increased tropical moisture will give us a better chance of rain.

Showers will be more isolated Thursday but will be widely scattered to scattered Friday and Saturday before decreasing Sunday.

Rainfall amounts from Thursday through Sunday will vary greatly, depending on where thundershowers develop which will produce heavier pockets of rain.

On average, a half inch inland up to an inch at the coast is expected with higher amounts from Rockport northward where some forecast models project 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

High temperatures will be typical for August Thursday with highs in the upper 90s inland to the mid 90s in Corpus Christi to near 90 at the beaches. The heat indices will reach 103-108.

Temperatures will come down with the increased clouds Friday through Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 90s inland to mid to upper 80s coast.

We'll dry out starting late Sunday through early next week and heat back up into the mid to upper 90s.