Rain chance increasing, cooler air arrives Friday night

Hurricane Pamela made landfall just northwest of Mazatlán, Mexico, as a low-end Category 1 storm around mid-morning Wednesday. As it weakens and moves northeast into Texas, the remnants of Pamela will bring a swath of heavy rain from southwest Texas through Hill Country to Dallas where 2-5, locally up to 7 inches of rain is expected. A Flash Flood Watch continues for those areas through Thursday.

The heaviest rain will miss the Coastal Bend but a few bands of showers and t-storms will clip our far western counties, including western Duval, McMullen and Live Oak counties from Wednesday night through early Thursday with heavy rain possible. As they travel toward the coast, they will weaken and only bring, spotty low amounts of rain through early Thursday.

With more cloud cover Thursday, highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s but will come back up into the lower 90s Friday with sunshine early in the day. A cold front will move through from Friday afternoon through the evening.

Widely scattered showers and t-storms are expected ahead of the cold front Friday afternoon into the evening but rainfall will be hit and miss with amounts less than a half inch. Winds will shift to the north and increase Friday night, dropping temperatures into the low to mid 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks windy with low humidity, mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will stay in the 70s during the day. Saturday night will be cool with lows dropping to near 50 well inland, mid to upper 50s in Corpus Christi to the lower 60s coast.

After a cool morning, Sunday afternoon will be pleasant with a few clouds moving through and high temperatures in the 70s to near 80 and not as windy. Northeast winds will stay under 15 mph.