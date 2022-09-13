Rain chance going up for late-week

The late-summer heat and humidity will be felt again Wednesday with only isolated showers. High temperatures will reach into the lower 90s inland to upper 80s at the coast. Winds will start off light in the morning then increase to 15 mph out of the southeast.

Tropical moisture will increase Thursday through Saturday which will bring our rain chance up as scattered showers and t-storms develop. At this time, the best chance of rain looks to be Friday and Saturday. The rain will be "hit and miss" and not a washout each day. The best chance will be along the coast with fewer showers inland.

Temperatures will come down into the upper 80s to 90 for the later part of the week and start of the weekend due to more cloud cover and scattered rain.

The chance of showers will carry on into early next week with the better chance Monday before moisture decreases a bit Tuesday.

The tropics continue to be fairly quiet. There is a tropical wave in the mid- Atlantic which has a medium chance of development in the next 5 days as it tracks to the west-northwest.