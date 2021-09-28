Rain chance each day into the weekend

An unsettled weather pattern will continue this week and to start the weekend with possible isolated to scattered showers and t-storms each day. Upper level disturbances rotating around an upper level low in New Mexico will periodically swing through south Texas as deep atmospheric moisture remains over us.

A cluster of showers and t-storms moving east out of southwest Texas Tuesday night could clip the Coastal Bend. If they make it here, heavy rain will be possible through early Wednesday morning. Isolated t-showers are possible Wednesday afternoon in our inland areas.

It looks hot and humid again for Wednesday, reaching the low to mid 90s inland to the upper 80s at the coast with heat indices from 100 to 108 and southeast winds at 12-22 mph.

Temperatures will come down into the upper 80s to near 90 from Friday through the weekend with the best chance of showers Thursday through Saturday, becoming more isolated Sunday.