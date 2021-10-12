Plenty of humidity and wind before cooler, drier air arrives this weekend

Our very warm, humid and windy weather will continue the next few days before a cold front brings cooler, drier air in for the weekend. We are watching hurricane Pamela south of Baja which is forecast to move northeast through Mexico and into central Texas by early Thursday.

The remnants of Pamela will bring a swath of heavy rain from southwest Texas through Hill Country where 2-5, locally up to 7 inches of rain is expected. The heaviest rain will miss the Coastal Bend but a few bands of showers and t-storms will clip our far western counties, including western Duval, McMullen and Live Oak counties from Wednesday night through early Thursday.

Wednesday will be windy,hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s inland to upper 80s coast and southeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100 to 106.

A few stray showers are possible in our humid air Wednesday with widely scattered showers Thursday as moisture from Pamela streams through. The best chance of rain will be in our inland areas with only isolated showers closer to the coast.

With more cloud cover Thursday, highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s but will come back up into the lower 90s Friday, ahead of the cold front which will move through Friday evening.

Widely scattered showers and t-storms are expected ahead of the cold front Friday afternoon into the evening. Winds will shift to the northeast and increase Friday night, dropping temperatures into the low to mid 60s by Saturday morning as clouds clear out.

Saturday looks mostly sunny, windy and mild with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the 50s to lower 60s Saturday night. Sunshine and breezy north winds will bring temperatures up to near 80 Sunday afternoon.