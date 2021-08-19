Plenty of heat, humidity through weekend for Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we continue to bake in the August sun, tropical storm Grace is forecast to re-strengthen as she tracks across the southwestern Gulf and into Mexico as a category 1 hurricane by early Saturday.

The swells generated by the storm will arrive on the middle Texas coast tonight and will rise through Saturday before slowly coming down Sunday. Rough seas are expected, especially Saturday.

Coastal flooding is possible Thursday night through early Friday morning but will subside by late morning as we go into a lower tide period. Coastal flooding will increase once again with the next high tide Saturday morning. A high risk of dangerous rip currents will also develop overnight and continue through the weekend.

Temperatures will stay typically hot through the middle of next week with days in the mid to upper 90s and nights in the upper 70s.

The onshore flow will keep the humidity pumping in from the Gulf and heat indices will reach 105-112 each day. And except for a stray shower, the forecast continues to be dry as high pressure aloft dominates.

