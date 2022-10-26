Pleasant Wednesday- next cold front is on the way

Cooler, drier air has moved in and will lead to a chilly night Tuesday night but a beautiful fall day Wednesday. Winds will shift to the southeast by Thursday with increasing moisture ahead of the next cold front.

The cold front will move through early Friday with scattered showers and isolated t-storms possible from late Thursday through early Friday then drying out in the afternoon. Cooler, dry weather will give us a nice start to Halloween weekend.

FORECAST:

Tuesday Night: Clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s inland and low to mid 60s on the island with light north winds.

Wednesday: Sunny with a cool morning then warming to the lower 80s in the afternoon with north winds shifting to the east and increasing up to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear with lows in the low to mid 50s inland, near 60 in Corpus Christi to upper 60s on the island.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 80s and southeast winds at 8-18 mph. There is an isolated t-shower chance

Friday: Scattered showers and t-storms early in the day with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Winds will shift to the north in the afternoon, ushering in cooler air for the weekend.

Weekend: Sunny with highs in the 70s Saturday and breezy north winds up to 18 mph. Sunday will be slightly warmer, reaching the lower 80s with north winds shifting to the east. Nights will be cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s inland to low to mid 60s on the island.

Halloween: Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s and southeast winds at 8-15 mph. The evening looks great for trick-or-treaters with temperatures falling from the mid 70s to the upper 60s.