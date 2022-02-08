Pleasant weather with abundant sunshine

The weather pattern is quiet for the work week with chilly nights but mostly sunny, mild days. The average high for this time of year is 71 degrees which we will be close to much of the week as winds stay fairly light, under 12 mph. The next cold front arrives Saturday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the lower 30s inland and into the upper 30s in Corpus Christi and lower 40s coast.

After a chilly morning, we'll have a pleasant day Tuesday with sunny skies and high temperatures from near 60 at the coast to the upper 60s inland and north winds under 12 mph.

Tuesday night will still be cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s inland to lower 40s coast with clear skies and light winds.

The rest of the work week will be mild with a few more clouds by Friday and winds continuing to stay light, under 12 mph. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s inland to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The next cold front will move through Saturday with scattered showers during the day as temperatures reach into the mid to upper 60s. Northeast winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning, keeping temperatures cooler Sunday with highs in the low 60s.