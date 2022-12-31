Pleasant weather for the holiday weekend

The weather will be nice for New Year's weekend with above average temperatures and plenty of sunshine. Fog will develop Saturday night so those heading out to ring in the New Year may run into areas of reduced visibility.

It will be cooler Friday night with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s inland and mid to upper 50s at the coast with light winds and patchy fog.

Saturday looks mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with light winds from the southwest shifting to the south-southeast later in the day under 12 mph.

Fog will develop Saturday night with areas of dense fog likely.

Increasing atmospheric moisture will lead to partly cloudy skies Sunday with south-southeast winds increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 70s.

The warming continues through Monday with high temperatures near 80 with a windy afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph from the south-southeast.

A weak cold front will move through early Tuesday, bringing temperatures back down into the lower 70s for the middle of next week. There is an isolated shower chance with the front Monday night but little to no rain is expected at this time.