Pleasant Halloween weekend

Northerly winds are bringing in cooler, drier air for the start of the weekend. We'll have cool nights and mild days this weekend before moisture returns starting Monday as winds shift to the east. An upper level wave will move across south Texas Tuesday which will increase rain showers starting Monday night through Tuesday.

FORECAST:

Friday Night: Clear, breezy and cool with lows in the lower 50s inland and low 60s coast with northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Weekend: Mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid 70s and breezy north winds up to 20 mph. Winds will diminish through the afternoon. It looks chilly Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s inland to lower 60s coast. Sunday will be slightly warmer, reaching near 80 with north winds shifting to the east up to 13 mph.

Halloween: Mostly sunny early with high temperatures in the lower 80s and southeast winds at 8-15 mph. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening. Trick-or-treaters will have a mild evening with temperatures in the lower 70s and east breeze. A stray shower is possible during the evening mainly in our southern counties.

Monday night: Increasing rain showers with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday: Showers are likely with high temperatures in the 70s.

