Periods of thundershowers Tuesday, some with heavy rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather will become unsettled from Tuesday through Thursday as a weak cold front hangs over south Texas with lower pressure aloft.

The front is forecast to move through the Coastal Bend Tuesday morning. Out ahead of the front, a few thundershowers will develop Monday night in our northern counties then gradually build to the south as we head into Tuesday morning. Some of these could have heavy downpours.

Scattered t-showers are expected to continue Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s as light winds shift from the west to the north. These will taper off in the evening.

As the frontal boundary stalls south of us, there will be fewer showers Wednesday but still scattered in the afternoon as the sea breeze combines with daytime heating and increased moisture. These could produce heavy downpours.

The upper level low will move to the west Thursday but as upper-level winds increase from the southwest, upper-level disturbances are expected to move through south Texas into the very moist air. Showers and t-storms will be scattered to numerous Thursday.

Overall rain totals through Thursday are expected to come in anywhere from a half-inch to 2 inches with locally higher amounts up to 3 inches possible.

High pressure aloft will start building over the area late Thursday through the weekend which will give us a drier weather pattern with hot, humid conditions.

Also, another plume of the Saharan dust is forecast to move into Texas starting Friday and through the weekend giving us hazy skies.