Periods of thunderstorms continue through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — June began on a soggy note with storms early Tuesday that brought heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

It won't be as active Tuesday night, but scattered thunderstorms are expected Wednesday and Thursday as upper-level waves continue to pass through South Texas.

Showers and storms will become more widespread Friday through Saturday as an upper-level low slowly moves across south Texas into very moist air.

Periods of heavy rain which could lead to flooding will be possible. An additional 3-5 inches of rain looks likely from now through Sunday with locally higher totals.

Temperatures will stay below average with afternoon temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s and nights in the low to mid-70s. Southeast winds will remain under 20 mph unless storms move through.

The upper level low moves northeast and we'll start drying out from Sunday into early next week. Medium range forecast models show the upper-level wind flow shifting to the east-southeast by mid-week, opening the door for tropical waves to move in later in the week with rain chances returning.

We'll keep watching and will have updates.