Periods of rain and isolated t-storms through Friday

Cooler air has moved in with northeasterly wind behind the cold front which moved through Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and t-storms with the front will decrease through early evening.

As the front stalls and moves back toward the coast, atmospheric moisture will increase Wednesday night into Thursday and rain showers will become more numerous. During the day Thursday, most will develop in our inland areas, spreading closer to the coast toward evening.

Temperatures will be cooler, staying in the upper 60s to near 70 Thursday and Friday due to clouds, periods of rain and northeasterly winds at 10-20 mph.

Upper level waves moving through south Texas along with a trough of low pressure at the surface and higher water vapor in the atmosphere will keep rain chances going through Friday with the potential of heavy rain at times. Overall rain totals are expected to come in at 1-4" with highest amounts closer to the coast.

Isolated flooding will be possible in heavy rain and drivers should use caution on roads, watching for ponding in low lying areas.

Showers will decrease Friday night through Saturday morning and we'll be drier for the weekend with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will break up during the afternoon on Easter with temperatures climbing to near 80.