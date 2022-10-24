Overnight cold front to send storms and cooler air into south Texas

A cold front will move through overnight and send a line of showers and t-storms through the Coastal Bend, mostly after midnight through 4 AM.

There is a slight risk of severe storms with damaging wind gusts (58 mph or greater) the primary threat and a lower threat of large hail (1 inch diameter or greater). There is also a low, isolated tornado threat.

Most areas will see rainfall amounts of under a half inch but up to an inch is possible in stronger storms.

The rain will move out by 5 AM as winds shift to the north and drier air moves in. We'll have breezy north winds Tuesday morning with a mild, sunny afternoon and diminishing wind, leading to a clear, cool night Tuesday.

The next cold front will move through early Friday with scattered showers and isolated t-storms possible late Thursday through early Friday as moisture builds ahead of the front.

FORECAST:

Monday night: Increasing showers and t-storms after midnight with a strong or severe storm possible. Temperatures will fall into the 60s by morning.

Tuesday: Sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 with north winds at 15 mph in the morning diminishing through the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Clear and cool with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s inland and mid to upper 60s on the island.

Wednesday: Sunny with a cool morning then warming to the lower 80s in the afternoon with north winds shifting to the east up to 12 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a isolated afternoon showers and t-storms with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Friday: Scattered showers and t-storms early in the day with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Winds will shift to the north in the afternoon, ushering in cooler air for the weekend.

Weekend: Sunny with highs in the 70s Saturday to lower 80s Sunday and cool nights in the 50s to mid 60s.