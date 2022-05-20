Oppressive heat through Saturday

Hot, hazy, humid and windy weather is here for the next few days but a change is coming for early next week.

The high pressure dome which has kept us in this hot weather will shift to the south starting Sunday as a low pressure area aloft moves into the central states. This will send a weak cold front into south Texas Sunday which will give us a chance of isolated showers.

Upper level disturbances moving around this upper low will continue to move through south Texas through Wednesday, keeping our chance of showers going. However, showers will be widely scattered.

For the next couple days we'll have oppressive heat. Friday looks windy, hot and humid with south-southeast winds at 20-28 mph and gusting as high as 40 mph. Afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 90s inland to lower 90s in Corpus Christi and mid to upper 80s at the beaches. Heat indices will reach 105-110 inland to 100-104 at the coast.

Saturday will be slightly hotter with dangerous afternoon heat indices of 105 at the coast and up to 114 inland with southeast winds at 15-25 mph. High temperatures will reach near 100 inland Saturday, mid 90s in Corpus Christi to upper 80s at the beaches.

Sunday's temperatures will come down slightly, to the lower 90s inland to mid 80s coast under partial sunshine. The humidity will still be high with heat indices from 100-108. Isolated showers and t-storms are possible in the afternoon and evening Sunday.