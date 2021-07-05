Numerous tropical showers this week

South Texas will be in an unsettled weather pattern this week as waves of low pressure aloft move through and tropical moisture is high. This will lead to slow moving thundershowers capable of producing heavy rain.

Projected rainfall amounts for the next 7 days come in at 2-6 inches of rain, locally up to 8 inches. Most of that will occur from Tuesday through Thursday as showers become more numerous.

Although it will be very humid, it won't be as hot due to the clouds and rain with daily high temperatures staying in the 80s with east-southeast winds up to 15 mph.

We'll start drying out Friday through the weekend with fewer showers as high pressure aloft builds which will bring temperatures back up, closer to 90.