Numerous showers and t-storms Friday

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue through Sunday as an upper level low continues to spin over the southwestern states, sending upper level waves through Texas. Showers and t-storms will be more numerous Friday with locally heavy downpours.

Strong storms will be possible and conditions will be favorable for tropical funnel clouds to develop. These are usually short lived but can touch down as landspouts and should be avoided.

As the upper level low moves off to the northeast, rain chance will decrease slightly this weekend, with scattered showers and storms but some dry time in between to get outdoors.

You'll want to keep an eye on https://www.kztv10.com/weather/radar this weekend.

We'll get a break from the heat as afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s Friday, climbing to near 90 this weekend. Nights will be muggy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

A weak cold front will move through Monday. A few storms are possible out ahead of the front before drier and moves in Monday afternoon. The front won't cool us down but the lower humidity will make for more comfortable days and mild nights which will drop into the 60s early next week.

