Not much rain but a lot of wind Wednesday

Isolated showers are possible Tuesday night ahead of a cold front which will move through Wednesday morning. Rain will be spotty in the Coastal Bend but more likely farther north. Widely scattered showers and t-storms will move through early Wednesday with the front then quickly move out with sunny, windy and warm weather for the afternoon.

The cold front will move through Wednesday morning and winds will increase from the west-northwest 20-28 mph, gusting up to 40 mph.

Humidity will drop significantly Wednesday with windy conditions, creating critical fire weather. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 10 AM to 7 PM Wednesday. Temperatures will still reach the mid to upper 80s Wednesday for a warm, windy afternoon and sunny skies.

Nights will be cooler with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 50s inland by Thursday morning and lower 50s Friday morning with lower 60s at the coast.

Sunny, pleasant weather will end the work week with highs in the lower 80s and lighter north winds with low humidity for Friday.

The last weekend of October looks dry with warm days, in low to mid 80s and slowly rising humidity as winds shift to the southeast. Trick-or-treaters will have a nice evening Sunday to gather up those sugary sweets with mild, dry weather in the 70s.