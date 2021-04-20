Watch
Not as warm Wednesday and still dry

Warming back up by Friday with t-showers
Graves
Posted at 4:49 PM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 17:49:20-04

Another cold front will move Tuesday night and cool days into the 70s through Thursday before southeast winds bump up temperatures again Friday. Moisture will increase Thursday and Friday which will lead to a chance of showers and t-storms, becoming more likely Friday before we dry out again for the weekend. Some stronger storms will be possible Friday.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and becoming breezy as winds shift to the northeast up to 22 mph. Lows will drop into the mid 50s by morning.

Wednesday: Clouds will decrease and it won't be as warm with highs in the low to mid 70s and breezy northeast winds at 12-22 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, windy and mild with highs in the upper 70s and southeast winds at 15-25 mph. Isolated showers are possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, warm, windy and humid with scattered showers and t-storms and high temperatures in the lower 80s with south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Saturday: Early clouds will clear to sunny skies and north to northwest winds which will warm temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90.

Sunday: It looks like a seasonal day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s and breezy east to southeast winds.

