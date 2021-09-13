Watch
Nicholas moves out tonight, heat moves back in

Typical late-summer heat returns
KZTV 10
Posted at 4:50 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 17:50:52-04

We continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicholas which is forecast to make landfall Monday evening near Port O'Connor then weaken as it continues inland.

Gusty winds in the Coastal Bend will continue into early evening then subside overnight with gusts as high as 50 mph from the north.

Showers will decrease through the night and pull north of the area with heaviest rain staying north of our area.

Hot, dry weather will return behind the system for Tuesday through Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s and afternoon winds from the southeast up to 15 mph.

Tropical moisture will return from the south starting Friday through the weekend, giving us a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers.

