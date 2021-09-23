Nice Friday but the humidity starts climbing this weekend

Our beautiful fall weather will continue through Friday as high pressure at the surface remains in control, giving us a dry, northeasterly air flow. As it shift to the east, our winds will come around to the southeast and humidity will climb this weekend.

Skies will remain clear Thursday night with lows in the upper 50s inland to near 60 in Corpus Christi and near 70 at the coast with a light easterly breeze.

The humidity will still be fairly low Friday with high temperatures in the upper 80s inland to mid 80s at the coast and east winds at 6-14 mph under sunny skies.

For the weekend, we'll have mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 90 with the humidity climbing for Sunday. Overnight lows will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

It looks fairly dry next week although isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of a trough of low pressure building in the west.