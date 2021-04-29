Much needed rain coming Friday and Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rain is likely Friday and Saturday in south Texas as an upper level low slowly moves through.

Deep atmospheric moisture will increase as the low approaches and the atmosphere will become more unstable.

This will lead to periods of showers and thunderstorms beginning late Thursday night and continuing on and off through Saturday.

Our best chance of heavier rain at the coast looks to be Friday, and in our inland areas Saturday.

Some areas could see up to 4 inches of rain while others an inch or less. Current forecast models show potentially 2-3 inches around Corpus Christi through Saturday. Localized flooding will be possible.

There is also a Marginal Severe Storm Threat for South Texas Friday which means there is the potential for an isolated storm with damaging wind or large hail and a lower chance of a tornado.

As the upper level low moves northeast, we'll dry out Saturday night and Sunday and will become hot, with high temperatures near 90 Sunday and Monday.

Tonight: Widely scattered showers and isolated t-storms developing after midnight, becoming more numerous toward morning with lows in the lower 70s.

Friday: Showers and t-storms in the morning, becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Some could produce heavy rainfall. Temperatures will stay in the 70s to near 80 with east-northeast winds up to 18 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers and isolated t-storms with temperatures in the 70s. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Showers will decrease through the afternoon and evening with east-southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Morning clouds will clear to mostly sunny skies by mid-afternoon and it will be hot and breezy with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 and south-southeast winds at 15-22 mph.