Much cooler with scattered showers

Much cooler air is moving into south Texas for the weekend along with scattered rain and isolated t-storms through early Saturday. Rainfall amounts are expected to come in at a quarter to half inch in most areas with higher totals up to an inch possible in our southern counties.

Cooler temperatures will remain in place though through early next week with highs struggling to make the 70s but a warming trend will begin by mid-week and we'll get back to normal with warm, humid weather by the end of the week.

Tonight: Cold front arrives just after midnight and northerly winds will increase, temperatures will fall and scattered light showers develop. Lows will drop to the lower 60s with NNE 15-25 mph winds & gusting.

Saturday: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for the first part of the day, much cooler and windy…High: 68…Wind: NNE 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday: Still mainly cloudy, cool and breezy with only a few stray showers…High: 67…Wind: NNE 10-20 mph

Monday: Holding on to lots of clouds, cool temperatures and lighter winds…High: 70…Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Temperatures warm up and we'll see more sunshine…High: 78…Wind: ENE 10-15 mph