Morning coastal fog and warm, humid afternoon Saturday

The last weekend of February will be nice for getting outdoors as the above average temperatures continue.

Coastal fog will start the day Saturday and the clouds and east-southeast winds will keep temperatures in the lower 70s at the coast. Corpus Christi will warm to near 80 and our northwestern counties will stay in the mid 70s. East to southeast wind will increase to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Winds will shift to the south-southeast which will bring temperatures up into the low to mid 80s inland Sunday and mid to upper 70s at the coast. South-southeast winds of 15-25 mph will gust up to 35 mph at times.

Another cold front is forecast to move through early Monday, shifting our winds to the northwest which will dry out the air. Sunshine and drier air will boost temperatures into the mid 80s Monday, cooling slightly Tuesday as winds shift back to the southeast with more moisture and low cloud returning.

We'll stay warm through next Thursday before a stronger cold front moves in and drops temperatures Friday, to near normal.