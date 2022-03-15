More sunshine and mild to warm days

It looks like we finally made it to a spring-like weather pattern with mild temperatures in the forecast. There is a cold front moving in Friday morning which will drop temperatures slightly this weekend but it will still be comfortable to get outdoors. The dry weather looks like it will continue with only a stray shower possible Thursday night ahead of the front.

Tonight looks clear and a bit cooler with lows in the mid to upper 40s inland to upper 50s coast and light winds.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs in the low 70s at the coast, near 80 in Corpus Christi to the mid 80s inland. Southeast winds will increase in the afternoon up to 18 mph.

It looks like another good beach day for Spring Breakers with sunshine and mild temperatures, near 70 with southeast winds at 10-15 mph and 2 foot waves. There is a low rip current risk for Wednesday.

The humidity will be higher Thursday due to south-southeast winds and we'll have a few clouds mixed with sunshine and highs in the low to mid 70s coast to the low to mid 80s inland with south-southeast winds at 12-20 mph.

A cold front will move through by daybreak Friday. A stray shower is possible along the coast north of Corpus Christi Thursday night ahead of the front but it looks mainly dry. Winds will shift to the north at 15-25 mph and highs will stay near 70 at the coast to the upper 70s inland.

Saturday will stay mild with sunshine and less wind, shifting to the east up to 15 mph and high temperatures in the 70s. We'll see a few more clouds Sunday as winds shift to the east-southeast up to 25 mph and gusty. High temperatures will reach near 80 inland to the lower 70s at the coast.

